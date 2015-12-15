Pimco looks at junk bond investments after sell-off -CIO Ivascyn

Dec 15 Dan Ivascyn, the group chief investment
officer at Pimco, one of the world's largest bond asset
management firms, said investors have been overreacting to the
credit turmoil, stemming from the junk-bond fund collapse at
Third Avenue Management, and that the Newport Beach,
California-based firm is looking to take advantage of the
sell-off.
"We do think in certain areas of the corporate credit
markets that people have been overreacting and as a result, we
are responding," Ivascyn told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"We do think there's been an overreaction in certain corporate
credits and we are there to bid bonds which is not too
dissimilar to what we did last year when there was a lot of
volatility in Emerging Markets, particularly in Russia."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)