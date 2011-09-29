Bank crackdown signals new era for corp finance

LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - European companies are bracing for a rise in borrowing costs as banks refuse to lend to all but the highest quality names, making the bond market their only remaining long-term funding source.

Potential underwriters are dissuading companies like Saint Gobain, which issued a dual-tranche bond in September, from the loan market, due to high charges and limited availability. Only a handful of heavyweight, high-quality issuers seem to have the firepower to push for the rates they want.

"It is becoming increasingly expensive for any company, no matter the size, to borrow money from banks," Scottish Widows fund manager Luke Hickmore said.

The process of disintermediation, he argues, will lead to a "seismic shift" in corporate finance strategies.

One lead banker on the Saint Gobain deal said that the majority of corporates that need to borrow "are the losers in this situation".

Banks have been lending at unsustainably low rates to investment-grade corporates, like Nestle, for years in return for lucrative fees from ancillary businesses.

But those lending relationships are now largely being tested as regulators clamp down on banks, prompting a swathe of mostly French corporates to the bond market in the past two weeks.

"Banks are eager to hoard cash where they can, mainly to boost their core ratios, especially in the face of new regulations like Basel III," one syndicate banker said.

The world's biggest food group, Aa1/AA rated Nestle, is one of the few seen as such an important client that banks would be willing to support it despite low returns. It recently won the lowest rate on a European company loan since chemical group BASF's USD2.25bn deal more than four years ago.

"While banks may not be able to afford dropping all corporate deals, they can limit it to the major high-quality ones," the syndicate banker said, adding that many banks have done so already, and those who have not will likely do so in future.

Bankers say that the current situation mirrors that of 2009 when annual volumes of euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds spiked to around EUR250bn, compared to EUR112bn in 2008 and EUR107bn in 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

After Lehman Brother's filed for bankruptcy in 2008, companies flooded the investment grade corporate market, with some paying as much as 9% in yield.

This time around, the situation has reversed. Yields are low, meaning that conditions are even more enticing, not only for the French.

Furthermore, coming banking regulations will present a new era for the financial industry, another syndicate banker said.

"Unlike last time, this move to bonds could be a long-term development rather than a temporary trend, like it was in 2009."

BALLOONING COSTS

A study published by rating's agency Standard and Poor's this week estimated that loan funding costs for euro zone corporates will likely balloon by EUR30-50bn per year once the new banking regulations are fully implemented by 2018.

Incremental borrowing costs resulting from the increased capital requirements and liquidity charge could be between 50-70 basis points for investment-grade issuers and between 92-164bp for high-yield, the rating agency said.

Managing director at Barclay's Capital, Marco Baldini, said a "paradigm shift" is leading to a reappraisal of long-term funding strategies by companies and that they are not even deterred by the rise in new issuance premiums.

"It is seen as a necessary step to diversifying funding sources away from their traditional lenders," he said.

The effects, the S&P study found, will be more drastic for European corporates than for their U.S counterparts.

"U.S. corporates rely almost exclusively on capital market sources for term-debt financing, with banks providing working capital and other short- to medium-term revolving credit facilities," S&P's chief credit officer Blaise Ganguin, who authored the report, said.

NOT NECESSARILY A FRENCH AFFAIR

French companies have accounted for about 70 percent of euro-denominated issuance over the past month, including names such as Areva, Danone, Peugeot, Suez Environnement, Schneider Electric and Autoroutes du Sud de la France.

The transactions were met by strong investor demand and have largely performed well in secondary trading, but the majority of bankers are adamant that the flight to bonds is far from being a purely French phenomenon.

"France has been in the news left, right and centre and there are reasons why specifically French corporates have fled to bonds," Brendon Moran, global co-head of corporate origination at Societe Generale said.

"This is a trend set to continue at least until we see some serious steps in the right direction regarding the macro economy," he added.

In a report published last week, RBS senior credit strategist Alberto Gallo, also argues that any corporate that reduces its reliance on bank funding -- French or not -- is more likely to emerge from the crisis unscathed.

Corporates which he rates highly for their prospects of cutting exposure to banks include industrials, telecom and staple credits in core European countries.

"These are the best positioned to withstand a further deterioration in growth and tighter lending standards," Gallo said. (Reporting By Josie Cox)