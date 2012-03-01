Bond investors lobby Hill on mortgage settlement

* Bond investor association meets with U.S. lawmakers
* Bond investors don't want to bear burden of deal
* Details of $25 billion settlement still a mystery
By Matthew Goldstein and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 1 An association of
mortgage bond investors is working Capitol Hill in an effort to
have its interests considered in the final details of a $25
billion mortgage settlement and in any future deals that aim to
fix the nation's ailing housing market.
Earlier this week, representatives of the Association of
Mortgage Investors met with a number federal lawmakers to press
the point that investors in mortgage-backed securities should
not be penalized in the settlement state and federal authorities
reached last month with five big banks.
The private meetings with lawmakers come two weeks after the
same association held a conference call with Housing and Urban
Development Secretary Shaun Donovan to air its concerns over the
deal that emerged following over a year of closed-door
negotiations.
Vincent Fiorillo, a portfolio manager with Jeffrey
Gundlach's $28 billion DoubleLine Capital, said the mortgage
investor association is concerned the settlement will force
bondholders to incur too great of a loss in the value of their
investments.
"No one is trying to scuttle this," said Fiorillo, president
of the association's board. "We want to make clear to all what
the investor wants."
The proposed settlement would provide some relief to about 1
million struggling homeowners in the form of refinancings and
principal reductions on loans. The deal was hammered out three
weeks ago and announced with great fanfare by the Obama
administration, but the fine print has yet to be made public.
Chris Katopis, the executive director for the mortgage
association, said the group is concerned about how the
settlement will be enforced and wants to make sure that
lawmakers and regulators are aware of how mortgage investors
feel before negotiating future deals.
Even though the expectation is a final settlement will be
filed in federal court within the next few days, Katopis said
the association has been told by lawmakers that Congressional
hearings into the deal are likely.
"Congress can be persuasive in terms of oversight and what
happens next," said Katopis. "It is all about the continuing
impact on bondholders and borrowers."
Under the deal, the banks must spend $17 billion to help
homeowners, of which around $10 billion must go towards
principal reduction and loan modifications for borrowers who are
at risk of foreclosure. The deal would also include $3 billion
to help borrowers who are current on their mortgage payments but
unable to refinance because they owe more than their homes are
worth.
For their part, mortgage bond investors are worried that the
settlement will force too great of a reduction in the value of a
homeowner's primary mortgage, while leaving a so-called second
lien on those properties relatively unscathed. Many bond
investors contend second liens should be reduced by as much, if
not an even greater proportional sum than a primary mortgage.
Primary mortgages are packaged in the bonds that tend to be
held by private investors like DoubleLine. Home equity loans and
second liens are generally held on the balance sheet of the
banks such as, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and
Bank of America, which have agreed to the proposed
settlement.
Donovan, in earlier statements, has tried to calm the nerves
of bond investors by saying principal reductions will be dealt
with fairly and not unduly impair bond values. A HUD spokesman
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bond investors said they are skeptical until they see the
fine print of the deal.
"Investors have never refused to give modifications or
principal reductions where it was in the best interset of the
consumer," said Fiorillo. "But if you are going to use private
label securities to pay the fine, we look to see a cap put on
that."
A private label mortgage-backed security is one packaged by
a bank or another financial institution that is not a government
sponsored entity like Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.
The 20 members of the Association of Mortgage Investors,
include hedge funds like Angelo Gordon & Co. and money managers
like AllianceBernstein, and oversee $350 billion in assets under
management. Ever since the settlement, Katopis said the group
has been getting inquiries from other asset management firms
about potentially joining the association.