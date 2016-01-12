Chile sets IPTs on 10-year US dollar bond

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile set initial price thoughts of US Treasuries plus 140bp area on a new 10-year US dollar bond ahead of pricing on Tuesday, a source close to the deal told IFR.

Chile is the first Latin American issuer to tap the dollar market in what has been a quiet start to the year for issuance from the region.

The dollar bond is being done in combination with a liability management operation designed to retire existing debt.

Leads are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander, the same banks which are already managing a 10-year euro bond for the sovereign.

