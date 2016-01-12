Chile sets IPTs on 10-year US dollar bond

BRIEF-Citic Resources says nominees secured financial support from Australia
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile set initial price thoughts of US Treasuries plus 140bp area on a new 10-year US dollar bond ahead of pricing on Tuesday, a source close to the deal told IFR.
Chile is the first Latin American issuer to tap the dollar market in what has been a quiet start to the year for issuance from the region.
The dollar bond is being done in combination with a liability management operation designed to retire existing debt.
Leads are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander, the same banks which are already managing a 10-year euro bond for the sovereign.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
* Says has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Caution was the name of the game in financial markets on Friday ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day, with Asian stocks and the dollar pulling back and U.S. Treasury yields hovering near their highest close this year.