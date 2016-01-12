Chile first Latam issuer of 2016 with US$700m offering

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile plans to sell approximately
US$700m of 10-year bonds on Tuesday at a final spread of US
Treasuries plus 130bp.
Pricing comes in line with guidance of 130bp area (+/5bp),
and 10bp inside initial price thoughts of 140bp area.
Final size will be determined by the amount of tenders that
are accepted in a liability management transaction taking place
in conjunction with the dollar bond.
In the tender, the sovereign is targeting 3.875% 2020s,
3.25% 2021s, 2.25% 2022s and 3.125% 2025s. The purchase price to
be paid on those notes will be determined using fixed spreads of
T+57bp, T+88bp, T+59bp and T+91bp, respectively.
Chile is the first Latin American issuer to tap the dollar
market in what has been a quiet start to the year for issuance
from the region.
Leads are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and
Santander, the same banks which priced a EUR1.2bn 10-year euro
bond for the sovereign earlier on Tuesday.
That deal priced today at 98.056 with a 1.75% coupon to
yield 1.966% or mid-swaps plus 110bp, the tight end of talk of
115bp (+/-5bp), and inside initial thoughts of 120bp area.
