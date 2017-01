NEW YORK, Jan 13 (IFR) - Mexico approached investors on Wednesday with initial price talk of US Treasuries plus 230bp area on a new US dollar bond due January 2026.

Pricing is expected later Wednesday on the benchmark-size bond, which is being led by bookrunners Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Expected ratings are A3/BBB+/BBB+ by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. Proceeds will be used for general budgetary purposes. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)