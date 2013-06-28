End of a cheap debt era could slow H2 supply

LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - The prospect of the Fed reducing
monetary stimulus has rung in an era of higher financing costs,
and with many borrowers having taken full advantage of record
low yields in the first part of the year, bankers are predicting
more subdued supply from here.
Corporates, both financial and non-financial, have played a
smart game so far in 2013. They sold USD1,610bn-equivalent
across the globe, up 3% compared to the first half of 2012,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Especially telling is that the lion's share of activity took
place in the first quarter. The USD723.9bn issued in Q2 was a
decline of 18% on the first three months of the year, and the
slowest quarter of issuance since the USD519.6bn raised in Q4
2011.
While borrowers have reason to be pleased with their
first-half performance, the Fed's shift sees many investors
beginning H2 nursing losses, even though these are mostly
mark-to-market.
For example, investors in Apple's record-breaking USD17bn
deal saw hundreds of millions wiped off the value of their
holdings in just a few weeks.
"There has been very little selling of investment-grade
paper," said Chris Whitman, head of global risk syndicate at
Deutsche Bank.
"Based on investor cash levels and the fundamental value
that credit spreads currently offer, we expect the market to
find its footing again in reasonably short order, though
elevated volatility may endure."
But even after finding a footing, the rate of investment
grade bond issuance in the US market looks set to decline over
the rest of the year, and could be as much as USD200bn lower in
the second half than the USD498bn sold so far in 2013, according
to Barclays.
If the first half's pace of issuance keeps up, then the
market could break the USD1trn mark. But "we will not keep this
run rate up," said Justin D'Ercole, head of Americas investment
grade syndicate at Barclays, and especially not if the Federal
Reserve is tapering QE.
New issuance in the US investment grade corporate bond
market in recent years has been anywhere from USD850bn to
USD950bn. Depending on the reaction to a backdrop of rising
interest rates, that figure could drop as low as USD700bn, said
D'Ercole.
The global high-yield market, which enjoyed the best ever
first half of USD242.8bn-equivalent, an increase of 47% over H1
2012, is also expected to slow down in the second half, with
some refinancing activity pushed to one side due to rate
volatility.
Barclays expects USD300bn in total US high yield volume for
2013, with the year-to-date tally currently over USD170bn.
High-yield issuance in 2012 was USD325.7bn.
CHOPPIER TIMES AHEAD
"I am convinced that the market will remain bumpy and that
we will start seeing smaller order books as a sign of more
nervousness in the market," Fredrik Altmann, corporate financing
official at German carmaker BMW said.
European financial and non-financial issuers raised
USD545.2bn in the first half, a decline of 8% on the same period
in 2012. Bankers think further falls are possible, a function of
companies having financed when rates were at their lowest.
"There is a pipeline, but corporates are relatively
well-funded so we are unlikely to see the same volumes as we saw
during the second half of last year or the first half of this
year," said Brendon Moran, Societe Generale's global co-head of
corporate debt capital markets.
Financial issuers, the problem child of the capital markets,
experienced the largest percentage fall in 2013 - down 9% on a
global basis at USD756.7bn from the same period last year - and
that theme is set to continue.
Despite peripheral banks likely focusing their attention on
secured bank funding, bankers are still forecasting a 30% drop
in benchmark covered issuance for the whole of 2013.
"We may see around EUR100-110bn of covered bond supply this
year," said Torsten Elling, co-head of rates syndicate at
Barclays in London.
"A combination of low issuance volumes and high redemptions
are going drive in spreads further, which means lower funding
costs for European banks."