Baidu banks on US bond buyers

* Tech company sells bond only to American investors
* Deal offered better terms than Asians would require
* Past experience has taught Baidu to rely more on US
By Neha D'Silva
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (IFR) - A US$1bn bond issue from search
engine Baidu last week showed that US investors remain the
biggest fans of the Chinese internet sector - at least when it
comes to debt.
Baidu, headquartered in Beijing, shunned Asian investors,
announcing and pricing the 10-year SEC-registered deal entirely
in US trading hours.
Asian fund managers were left with no choice, but to chase
the deal in secondary, pushing up the price of the bonds the
following day.
"The issuer was keen to position the credit as a high-grade
credit, rather than the EM Asia credit. I think US high-grade
investors understand this and price appropriately. They didn't
want the pricing to be impacted by emerging-market Asian
accounts that would probably price it differently," said a
banker close to the deal.
In targeting only US buyers, bankers suggested,
Nasdaq-listed Baidu paid less for its debt, having ensured it
was compared to the likes of Google or eBay rather than Hong
Kong-listed Tencent Holdings, China's biggest listed internet
company and the benchmark for technology bonds in Asia.
The tactic, however, also reveals the gulf in pricing
expectations between fixed-income investors in Asia and the US.
This, in turn, raises questions over whether or not a Chinese
company with few tangible assets and a complicated corporate
structure should expect the same treatment as its US peer.
"US investors may know the sector better, given there are
Google and Yahoo for comparison," said the head of credit
research at a major asset manager in Singapore.
"What they don't know [I believe] is the bond structure. In
Internet bonds, especially in China, there are VIE structures in
place, not to mention subordination risks, as well," he said,
referring to the use of variable interest entities to allow
foreign owners to control onshore businesses.
Although common in China, especially in regulated industries
like communications, the structure has attracted criticism from
some regulators and its legal status remains unclear.
BETTER PRICE
Baidu is not the first to ignore Asian investors and get a
better deal. Last year, South Korea's Samsung Electronics sold a
five-year bond that sported one of the lowest coupons in history
for a private corporation from Asia as US investors took up
90.6% of the deal.
Baidu may have also learned from its own experiences. In its
November 2012 debt market debut, even though the books were open
in Asian hours, investors in the region found the pricing too
tight as the comps used were US companies. Ultimately, the deal
hinged mostly on investors in the US, while those in Asia chose
to sit it out, only to watch the bonds rally in secondary
trading.
This time around, the company did not even bother to engage
investors in its home region.
"Its peer group comprises US tech companies and it had a
select number of conference calls with US accounts ahead of the
announcement of the transaction. So, this was always going to be
a transaction that saw a large percentage of bonds allocated to
US accounts," said another banker on the deal.
If it had offered the bonds to Asian investors first, Baidu
may have had to pay higher yields. Asian fund managers last year
looked at the bonds of Baa1/A- rated Tencent as a pricing
benchmark. At A3/A, Baidu is rated one notch higher, but Asian
accounts still felt it should pay a similar premium to Tencent.
Given that Tencent's bonds were quoted at a G-spread of
195bp when Baidu returned last week, the 190bp the company
achieved on the new bond would have sounded too tight.
For US investors, however, it looked generous. As the Baidu
2017s were at a G-spread in the high 160s, the premium offered
at the final spread was attractive to US investors.
Those concerns, however, did not stop Asian investors from
buying in the secondary market. As soon as Baidu's bonds were
free to trade in Asia, they tightened 6bp and traders could not
find enough sellers for the buyers.
"Asian investors have never been comfortable with the
technology sector and, as such, they tend to overprice the
risks," said another portfolio manager in Singapore. "US
investors, on the other hand, assume the world is like the US
and tend to underprice certain risks.
"The truth lies somewhere in between."