Bond fund manager Hasenstab 'encouraged' by developments in Ukraine

BOSTON, April 9 Templeton Global Bond Fund
manager Michael Hasenstab, who has a multibillion-dollar bet on
Ukraine bonds, said in newly released commentary that the
country's current government has set the stage for the country
to flourish over the next decade.
"I think the current government has done an exceptional job
of tackling not just the short-term issues but really setting
the stage for Ukraine to flourish over the next 5 to 10 years by
putting in place very difficult, but very important, structural
reforms," Hasenstab said in commentary released on Wednesday.
Hasenstab's remarks, which appeared in a video of him
visiting Kiev, were his first extended commentary on Ukraine
since the country plunged into crisis.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Steve Orlosky)