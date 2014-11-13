UPDATE 1-CBOE bond volatility futures make silent debut

(Recasts throughout; adds quotes, byline)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Nov 13 A CBOE futures contract tied to
a gauge on the expected volatility of the U.S. bond market,
comparable to the exchange's futures for its VIX index
for stocks, made nary a ripple in its debut on Thursday.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange launched its futures
contract tied to the CBOE/CBOT 10-year U.S. Treasury Note
Volatility Index. The contracts are geared to traders
who want to hedge against large swings in U.S. bond yields.
None of the listed contracts linked to the bond index
, which is calculated with futures and options data on
Chicago Board of Trade's 10-year U.S. T-note contract, traded
during Thursday's session.
"We are disappointed but we are not surprised. We are in it
in for the long haul," said John Angelos, CBOE's director of
institutional marketing in the United States.
Angelos said he anticipates demand for the product would
pick up as speculation intensifies on the timing of when the
Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates if the
U.S. economy stays on its modest growth path.
He added that the three market makers for the contract "are
still working things out."
Analysts said there is room for traders and investors to use
the contracts, but at this time, they could more easily use
existing bond and interest rate futures to hedge their interest
rate risks.
"It would be a reasonable contract, but I don't personally
think it would be a blockbuster," Alex Manzara, vice president
of institutional sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in
Chicago, said at the conclusion of Thursday's session.
The 10-year Treasury volatility index closed up 2.7 percent
at 5.40, near the lower end of its recent trading range.
CBOT December 10-year T-note futures ended up 4/32 at
126-15/32, in the middle of their trading range since
mid-September.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)