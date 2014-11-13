UPDATE 1-CBOE bond volatility futures make silent debut

(Recasts throughout; adds quotes, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK Nov 13 A CBOE futures contract tied to a gauge on the expected volatility of the U.S. bond market, comparable to the exchange's futures for its VIX index for stocks, made nary a ripple in its debut on Thursday.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange launched its futures contract tied to the CBOE/CBOT 10-year U.S. Treasury Note Volatility Index. The contracts are geared to traders who want to hedge against large swings in U.S. bond yields.

None of the listed contracts linked to the bond index , which is calculated with futures and options data on Chicago Board of Trade's 10-year U.S. T-note contract, traded during Thursday's session.

"We are disappointed but we are not surprised. We are in it in for the long haul," said John Angelos, CBOE's director of institutional marketing in the United States.

Angelos said he anticipates demand for the product would pick up as speculation intensifies on the timing of when the Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates if the U.S. economy stays on its modest growth path.

He added that the three market makers for the contract "are still working things out."

Analysts said there is room for traders and investors to use the contracts, but at this time, they could more easily use existing bond and interest rate futures to hedge their interest rate risks.

"It would be a reasonable contract, but I don't personally think it would be a blockbuster," Alex Manzara, vice president of institutional sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago, said at the conclusion of Thursday's session.

The 10-year Treasury volatility index closed up 2.7 percent at 5.40, near the lower end of its recent trading range.

CBOT December 10-year T-note futures ended up 4/32 at 126-15/32, in the middle of their trading range since mid-September. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)