Last minute issuance rush raises hopes for the final quarter

* Investment-grade issuance slowest since Q2 2012
* Fed decision boosts September numbers
* 2013 floating rate note volumes outpace 2012 by 40%
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Market participants are hoping that
the strong primary market volumes in the past weeks will
continue until the end of the year, countering a sharp drop in
global bond issuance in the third quarter.
According to Thomson Reuters data, investment-grade issuance
in the last three months was down 14% to $557.8bn versus Q2, the
slowest pace of investment-grade issuance since the second
quarter of 2012.
Global debt issuance year-to-date was also down 3% from the
first nine months of last year at $1,094bn.
The third quarter started under a cloud as the prospect of
the Fed reducing monetary stimulus sent markets reeling at the
end of May. This, added to the usual seasonal slowdown, kept a
lid on issuance.
"The last five weeks of the second quarter were quite
challenging with issuers having to pay substantial new issue
premiums. However, the picture has changed. New issue
concessions have moderated, and credit investors have enjoyed a
very good total return quarter," said Chris Whitman, head of
global risk syndicate at Deutsche Bank.
"We are ending the quarter in a very good place. Just like
in golf, the view on some holes looking backward from the
putting green isn't nearly as onerous as the view from the tee
box."
A deluge of investment-grade deals in the U.S. made
September the biggest new issuance month ever, with $143.9bn
tallied.
A $48.9bn transaction for Verizon, the largest corporate
bond since records began, clearly helped boost numbers.
Borrowers, whipped into an issuance frenzy by the Fed's
non-taper surprise last week, are now pulling forward deals that
were scheduled as far away as next year, fearing this might be
the last time they see Treasury yields at current levels.
It remains to be seen whether this continues, however.
"What is noticeable is the lack of issuers available or
bridge loans that need to be refinanced in the market more
generally," said Jonathan Brown, head of European fixed income
syndicate and head of emerging market syndicate at Barclays.
"It feels relatively empty in terms of visible pipeline,
including high-yield where most of the refinancings have been
done. One bright spot is that there continues to be flow of
issuers deciding to pre-fund, especially as they see a future
where rates are likely to go higher."
The macro backdrop will also play a part. Brown said the US
budget discussion and tapering will be some of the main issues
the market is focused on, as well as political events in Italy.
"The main risk in Europe is whether we continue to see
growth or whether the last quarter was just a blip," said
Jean-Marc Mercier, global head of debt syndicate at HSBC.
"However, I don't think we will be staring into the abyss."
September was also a good month for European corporate
investment-grade issuance, already over $40bn-equivalent, easily
beating July and August combined issuance of around $35bn.
Bankers are pinning hopes on a bulging pipeline that new names
are joining on an almost daily basis.
"There are borrowers that were thinking of accessing the
market next year but are looking at the current conditions and
could move forward their issuance plans," added Mercier.
Deutsche's Whitman added that in most sectors, from
financials to corporates, spreads are at their tightest
year-to-date, while emerging markets spreads were significantly
tighter than where they had been at the end of the second
quarter.
The iTraxx S19 Main was at 91bp on Friday morning, having
ended the second quarter at 119.25bp.
Despite tighter spreads, the issuance picture for banks is
not as rosy with year-to-date issuance down 10% from the first
nine months of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters.
But capital issuance is expected to accelerate from here as
banks seek to replace old style instruments.
Although 10-year US Treasury yields rose from 2.48% to
2.655% in the third quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed that
the average investment-grade coupon had fallen to 3.84% during
the same period.
It also showed that issuance of floating rate product was up
40% over 2012 with $290bn issued so far in 2013.
EMERGING RECOVERY
Meanwhile, emerging markets began the quarter recovering
from the sell-off triggered by tapering fears after the release
of the FOMC minutes on May 22, and it was not until July that
calmer conditions encouraged a broad mix of issuers to market.
Nigeria, Gazprom, Bahrain, AngloGold and Eskom all raised
$1bn-equivalent or bigger trades, though all needed healthy
concessions to get their deals away.
Russia's $7bn bond in September was the biggest emerging
markets deal of the year, and proved that despite fund outflows,
investors have cash to deploy for the right names.
Despite the Fed's decision to hold off tapering for now,
there is still plenty of uncertainty in the sector about what
the near-term future holds.
"We have seen modest inflows into emerging markets for three
weeks in a row after a tough summer for the sector," said Brown.
"It's encouraging that with the right new issue premium, deals
can get done. There is more of a backlog there and investors'
perception is that they can pick and choose a bit more."