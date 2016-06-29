版本:
Bonnell Aluminum shuts Georgia plant operations after blast

June 29 Aluminum extruder Bonnell Aluminum has temporarily shut down operations at its Newnan, Georgia, plant following an explosion on Wednesday morning that injured five employees, the company said in a statement.

The company said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the accident, but was working closely with local fire officials in an investigation.

Bonnell is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corp, which makes plastic films and aluminum extrusions. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

