One injured in explosion at Bonnell Aluminum's Georgia plant -TV

June 29 At least one person was injured in an explosion at a Bonnell Aluminum extrusion plant in Newnan, Georgia on Wednesday, according to local television station WSB.

A police official told the news network that the blast at the plant that casts billet and makes extrusions took place at 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT). The police said it was not a Hazmat situation, the TV station reported. Fire units responded to the scene.

It was not immediately known if production was affected.

Bonnell is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corp, which makes plastic films and aluminum extrusions.

