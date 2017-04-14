UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode

(Adds Wal-Mart declined to comment, details, background)
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in
advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer
Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Wal-Mart and Bonobos have agreed on a price and the deal is
in final due diligence, Recode said. Nordstrom is an
investor in Bonobos.
The website said that the price of the deal could not be
learned, but a retail business would likely fetch one to two
times revenue. Bonobos has $100 million to $150 million in
revenue and was valued at $300 million in 2014, the article
The world's biggest retailer has been working aggressively
to close the gap with rival Amazon.com Inc under the
leadership of Chief Executive Doug McMillon and new e-commerce
chief Marc Lore.
The deal, if announced, would become the fourth e-commerce
acquisition by the retailer in less than a year.
Wal-Mart declined to comment while, Bonobos did not respond
to the requests for comment.
Lore has overseen the acquisition of three other online
retailers, shuffled management and made two-day shipping free on
all online orders over $35, without any membership fees to
compete with Amazon's popular Prime shipping program.
