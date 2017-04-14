Wal-Mart in advance talks to acquire men's fashion retailer Bonobos- Recode

April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in
advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos
Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Both the sides have agreed on a price and the deal is in its
final stages, Recode said. The expected deal value could not be
learned. (bit.ly/2nNA6nO)
The deal, if announced, would come two months after the
world's largest retailer acquired online outdoor clothing and
gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million, to boost its competitive
standing in U.S. e-commerce.
Wal-Mart did not respond to the requests for comment.
Bonobos could not be immediately reached.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Alden
Bentley)