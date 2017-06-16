版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 21:13 BJT

Wal-Mart to buy Bonobos for $310 mln

June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash.

Bonobos' brands will be offered on Wal-Mart's Jet.com and possibly other brands owned by the retailer in a variety of countries over time.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐