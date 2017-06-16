Wal-Mart to buy Bonobos for $310 mln

June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash.

Bonobos' brands will be offered on Wal-Mart's Jet.com and possibly other brands owned by the retailer in a variety of countries over time.

