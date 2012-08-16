Bon-Ton Stores posts wider loss, warns of more red ink to come

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
Aug 16 Department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc posted a wider loss for the second quarter and cut its earnings forecast for the full year for the second time as it continued off-price sales that hurt margins.
The company expects a loss of $1.35 per share to a profit of 20 cents per share for the full-year, lower than its previous forecast of a loss of 95 cents per share to a profit of 50 cents per share.
The company, which recently sold $475 million worth of private label credit card accounts to Alliance Data Systems Corp , said gross margin fell to 36 percent in the second quarter from 37.2 percent a year earlier.
The loss widened to $45 million, or $2.43 per share, from $32.3 million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.
Sales decreased marginally to $594.9 million.
The company has been trying to trim costs, control inventory levels and correct ineffective marketing programs as it attempts to streamline its operations.
Bon-Ton shares closed at $7.36 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)