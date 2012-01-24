版本:
UPDATE 1-Bon-Ton Stores CEO to take new role, names new leader

* CEO Bud Bergren to become Chairman

* Names Brendan Hoffman as new CEO

* Shares up 16 pct

Jan 24 Bon-Ton Stores Inc said its Chief Executive Bud Bergren will move on to become the chairman of the board, and the company named Brendan Hoffman as its new top executive.

Bon-Ton shares rose as much as 16 percent to $3.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Hoffman joins the department store operator after a stint at Lord & Taylor LLC, which was acquired by Hudson's Bay Co.

Bergren will replace Executive Chairman Tim Grumbacher, who will remain as a director at the company.

