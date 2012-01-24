UPDATE 1-Bon-Ton Stores CEO to take new role, names new leader

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* CEO Bud Bergren to become Chairman
* Names Brendan Hoffman as new CEO
* Shares up 16 pct
Jan 24 Bon-Ton Stores Inc said its Chief Executive Bud Bergren will move on to become the chairman of the board, and the company named Brendan Hoffman as its new top executive.
Bon-Ton shares rose as much as 16 percent to $3.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
Hoffman joins the department store operator after a stint at Lord & Taylor LLC, which was acquired by Hudson's Bay Co.
Bergren will replace Executive Chairman Tim Grumbacher, who will remain as a director at the company.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.