BRIEF-The Bon-Ton Stores Q3 loss per share $0.05

Nov 21 Bon-Ton Stores Inc : * The Bon Ton Stores Inc-announces third quarter of fiscal 2013 results * Q3 loss per share $0.05 * Q3 same store sales fell 2.8 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $651.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $674.8 million * Reaffirms FY 2013 earnings per share view $0.15 to $0.75 * Says reaffirming fiscal 2013 guidance for adjusted EBITDA in a range of $170