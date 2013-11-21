BRIEF-The Bon-Ton Stores Q3 loss per share $0.05

Nov 21 Bon-Ton Stores Inc :
* The Bon Ton Stores Inc-announces third quarter of fiscal 2013
results
* Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Q3 same store sales fell 2.8 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $651.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $674.8 million
* Reaffirms FY 2013 earnings per share view $0.15 to $0.75
* Says reaffirming fiscal 2013 guidance for adjusted EBITDA in
a range of $170
million to $190 million
* Sees FY 2013 cash flow in a range of $10 million to $30
million
* FY 2013 earnings per share view $-0.82, revenue view $2.98
billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
