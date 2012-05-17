UPDATE 1-Bon-Ton Stores posts wider loss, cuts outlook

* Q1 loss/share $2.23 vs loss/shr $2.01 last year

* Q1 rev down 1.4 pct to $640.8 million

* Sees FY loss/shr $0.95 to EPS of $0.50

May 17 Department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc posted a wider first-quarter loss and slashed its full-year outlook, as discounts and promotions dented gross margins.

The company, which operates 272 department stores, now expects a loss of 95 cents per share to a profit of 50 cents per share, down from its prior outlook of a profit of 15 cents to 75 cents per share.

First-quarter net loss was $40.8 million, or $2.23 per share, compared with net loss of $36.0 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 1.4 percent to $640.8 million.

Gross margins fell to 34.3 percent, from 35.5 percent, last year.

Bon-Ton shares closed at $4.41 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.