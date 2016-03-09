版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 22:47 BJT

MOVES-BNY Mellon names Christine Gill head of investor solutions group

March 9 Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Christine Gill head of its investor solutions group, a unit of the company's asset servicing business.

As head of the group, Gill is responsible for managing the company's sub-accounting and transfer agency businesses, overseeing client relationships and leading strategic growth opportunities for these services, BNY Mellon said.

Gill, who has 23 years of experience in financial services, was most recently managing director in BNY Mellon's global client management group. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐