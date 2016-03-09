MOVES-BNY Mellon names Christine Gill head of investor solutions group

UPDATE 2-Vegemite comes home to Australia under Bega-Mondelez deal
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
March 9 Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Christine Gill head of its investor solutions group, a unit of the company's asset servicing business.
As head of the group, Gill is responsible for managing the company's sub-accounting and transfer agency businesses, overseeing client relationships and leading strategic growth opportunities for these services, BNY Mellon said.
Gill, who has 23 years of experience in financial services, was most recently managing director in BNY Mellon's global client management group. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained