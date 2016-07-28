版本:
MOVES-BNY Mellon names Marleny Cheshier senior wealth manager

July 28 Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Marleny Cheshier as a senior wealth manager in its Newport Beach wealth management office.

She will report to Michael Silane, senior director of portfolio management.

Cheshier previously worked at Northern Trust Corp for 18 years, most recently as a vice president and senior portfolio manager. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

