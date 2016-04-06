版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 03:46 BJT

MOVES-BNY Mellon names Piers Murray COO of markets business

April 6 BNY Mellon appointed Piers Murray as chief operating officer to its markets business.

Murray was recently global co-head of listed derivatives & markets clearing at Deutsche Bank.

He will be based in New York, BNY Mellon said on Wednesday.

Murray, whose appointment is effective June 15, will report to Michelle Neal, president of BNY Mellon Markets. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐