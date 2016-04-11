MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Richard Gill head of EMEA markets business

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Richard Gill head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets business.
Gill will report to Michelle Neal, the president of BNY Mellon's markets business.
He will also be a member of the bank's markets executive management team, the markets risk committee and the EMEA chairman's forum.
Gill has worked at BNY Mellon for over 20 years and his previous roles include co-head of foreign exchange trading and chief foreign exchange dealer. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.