MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Richard Gill head of EMEA markets business

April 11 Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Richard Gill head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets business.

Gill will report to Michelle Neal, the president of BNY Mellon's markets business.

He will also be a member of the bank's markets executive management team, the markets risk committee and the EMEA chairman's forum.

Gill has worked at BNY Mellon for over 20 years and his previous roles include co-head of foreign exchange trading and chief foreign exchange dealer. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)