MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management hires new wealth director

April 27 Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Vera Divenyi as wealth director in its wealth management office in Denver.

Divenyi will report to regional President Scott Fleming.

Divenyi previously worked at First Western Trust, where she was a regional wealth planner responsible for client account management and new business development. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)