版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 23:20 BJT

MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management hires new wealth director

April 27 Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Vera Divenyi as wealth director in its wealth management office in Denver.

Divenyi will report to regional President Scott Fleming.

Divenyi previously worked at First Western Trust, where she was a regional wealth planner responsible for client account management and new business development. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐