MOVES-BNY Mellon hires two wealth managers in Southwest U.S. expansion

Dec 13 BNY Mellon said it appointed two senior
wealth managers to its wealth management business to serve
clients in Nevada and Arizona as the firm continues to expand
its U.S. presence.
BNY Mellon Wealth Management said Michael BenShimon joins
from Wells Fargo, where he most recently worked as
vice-president and investment strategist. He will be based in
Las Vegas.
BNY Mellon Wealth Management hired Anthony Tanner from BMO
Private Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he last held the
position of a senior client advisor.
Tanner, who will be based in Phoenix, has also previously
worked at Wells Fargo.
BenShimon and Tanner will report to team leader Ryder
Donohue.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)