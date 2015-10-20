版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 20日 星期二 20:43 BJT

BNY Mellon CFO says expenses included costs for software glitch

BOSTON Oct 20 Bank of New York Mellon Chief Financial Officer Thomas Gibbons said the custody bank's expenses during the third quarter included "concessions" given to clients impacted by a system outage over the summer.

Speaking on a conference call with securities analysts on Tuesday, Gibbons said noninterest expenses of $268 million the bank reported for the three months ended September 30 included concessions given to clients affected by the outage, which affected about $400 billion in client assets. reut.rs/1kkLxgG

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐