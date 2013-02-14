'Until the End of Time' retains top spot of U.S. bestseller list

NEW YORK, Feb 14 Danielle Steel's newest book, "Until the End of Time," held on to the top spot on Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday for the second consecutive week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 1 2. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2 3. "Touch & Go" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton, $26.95) - 4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 3 5. "A Memory of Light" by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99) 4 6. "Tenth of December: Stories" by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00) 6 7. "Suspect" by Robert Crais (Putnam, $27.95) 5 8. "The Fifth Assassin" by Brad Meltzer (Grand Central, $27.99) 8 9. "A Deeper Love Inside" by Sister Souljah (Atria, $26.99) 7 10. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 10 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99) 2 2. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor (Knopf, $27.95) 4 3. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 5 4. "Pursued: God's Divine Obsession With You" by Jud Wilhite (FaithWords, $21.99) - 5. "The Future" by Al Gore (Random House, $30.00) 7 6. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 10 7. "The Legend of Zelda" by Shigeru Miyamoto (Dark Horse, $34.99) 1 8. "Francona" by Terry Francona (HMH, $28.00) 3 9. "The Way" by Adam Hamilton (Abingdon, $18.99) 15 10. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 13 Week ended Feb. 10, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.