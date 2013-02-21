版本:
'A Week in Winter' soars to top spot of U.S. bestseller list

NEW YORK, Feb 21 Maeve Binchy's final book, "A
Week in Winter," which was finished shortly before her death
last July, debuted at the top spot on Publishers Weekly's
bestseller list on Thursday.  
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.  
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve
Binchy    (Knopf, $26.95)                        -
    2. "Guilt" by Jonathan Kellerman
(Ballantine, $28.00)                          -
    3. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle
Steel (Delacorte, $28.00)                     1
    4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               4
    5. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson
and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99)     2
    6. "The Power Trip" by    Jackie Collins
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                        -
    7. "A Memory of Light" by Robert
Jordan    and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99)    5
    8. "Tenth of December: Stories"
by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00)     6
    9. "Touch & Go" by Lisa Gardner
(Dutton, $26.95)                              3
    10. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham 
(Doubleday, $28.95)                           10
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw
(Bird Street Books, $26.00)                   -
    2. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly 
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          3
    3. "The Legend of Zelda" by Shigeru
Miyamoto (Dark Horse, $34.99)                 7
    4. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor
(Knopf, $27.95)                               2
    5. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by
Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99)     1
    6. "Coolidge" by Amity Shlaes
(Harper, 35.00)                               -
    7. "Slim For Life" by Jillian Michaels
(Harmony, $25.00)                             -
    8. "Francona" by Terry Francona
(HMH, $28.00)                                 8
    9. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen
(Dutton, $26.95)                              10
    10. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by    
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)              6
  Week ended Feb. 17, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.
