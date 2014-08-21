版本:
Murakami's 'Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Aug 21 "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years
of Pilgrimage," the latest novel from Japanese author Haruki
Murakami, topped the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, ending
the three-week reign of Danielle Steel's romance "A Perfect
Life."
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and 
His Years of Pilgrimage" by Haruki Murakami
(Knopf, $25.95)                                 -
    2. "Love Letters" by Debbie Macomber
(Ballantine, $26.00)                            -
    3. "The 6th Extinction" by James Rollins
(Morrow, $27.99)                                -
    4. "A Perfect Life" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             1
    5. "Tom Clancy: Support and Defend" by
Mark Greaney, (Putnam, $28.95)                  2
    6. "Big Little Lies" by Liane Moriarty
(Putnam/Amy Einhorn, 26.95)                     4
    7. "The Heist" by Daniel Silva
(Harper, $27.99)                                3
    8. "The Lost Island" by Douglas J. Preston
and Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $27.00)       7
    9. "Invisible" by James Patterson and
David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00)             5
    10. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                        11

    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "America" by    Dinesh D'Souza
(Regnery, $29.99)                               1
    2. "One Nation," by Ben Carson              
(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95)                      2
    3. "My Drunk Kitchen," by Hannah Hart              
(Dey Street, $22.99)                            -
    4. "In the Kingdom of Ice" by
Hampton Sides     (Doubleday, $28.95)               4
    5. "The First Family Detail" by Ronald
Kessler (Crown, $26.00)                         3
    6. "Hard Choices" by Hillary Rodham Clinton
(Simon & Schuster, $35.00)                      5
    7. "Blood Feud" by Edward Klein
(Regnery, $27.99)                               6
    8. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned 
from a Little Golden Book" by Diane Muldrow
(Random/Golden Books, $9.99)                    8
    9. "David and Goliath" by Malcom Gladwell
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                        12 
    10. "A Spy Among Friends" by Ben Macintyre
(Crown, $27.00)                                 9
