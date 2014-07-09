Barnes & Noble pledges nursing-friendly approach after complaint

NEW YORK, July 9 Bookstore chain Barnes & Noble Inc has pledged to make its stores friendly to nursing mothers as part of a settlement with New York State after a woman who was breastfeeding was asked to cover herself or leave one of its locations.

The agreement, announced by New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, called for Barnes & Noble to educate its employees about the chain's own policies on public breast-feeding and to strengthen customer complaint procedures. The company will also donate $10,000 to Rockland County's Breastfeeding Promotion and Support Program.

The settlement followed a complaint by Shereen Matera of Oakland, New Jersey, who said she was breastfeeding her infant son in the children's section of a Barnes & Noble store in Nanuet, New York when an assistant manager asked that she cover her breasts.

"I felt very violated because I have a right to be there," Matera, who organized a "nurse-in" in the store in protest, said in a phone interview. "It's all right as human beings, never mind the law, to feed our child wherever we want to."

Public breastfeeding remains a controversial issue nationwide. Many states have statutes protecting the right to breastfeed in public but women commonly face requests to cover up or use a bottle.

"We've provided safe environments for women to breastfeed since we opened our first store," a representative for Barnes & Noble, which also issued her a $50 gift card, said. "Regrettably, a woman was asked to cover up while breastfeeding in one of our New York stores. We have addressed the situation and have taken to steps to reinforce our policies."