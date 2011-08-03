UPDATE 1-British Library offers e-classics app for iPad

(Adds details)
By Alice Baghdjian
LONDON Aug 3 (Reuters Life!) - Frankenstein, Oliver Twist
and Robinson Crusoe could all be lurking on your iPad if you
download a new application launched by the British Library this
week which provides access to over 45,000 historical and
antiquarian titles.
The British Library 19th Century Historical App, created in
collaboration with software media firm Bibliolabs, offers users
of Apple Inc's iPad tablet computer a range of classic works by
Mary Shelley, Charles Dickens, Daniel Defoe and many, many
others as well as a fair few long-forgotten works, including
Victorian travel writing, poetry and scientific texts.
The high resolution digital images of the app simulate the
experience of reading an old volume, unlike standard e-books,
and recreate in colour the look and texture of the original
pages and bindings as well as any engravings or illustrations.
"We launched a taster app in June and were completely
overwhelmed by the response we received - it was phenomenal,"
Samantha Tillett, Product Development Manager at the British
Library told Reuters.
"It seems people have a real interest in these works as they
provide an insight into all aspects of 19th century life from
all around the world."
The collection, which is expected to expand to 60,000 titles
by the end of the year, also contains books from the 18th, 17th
and even 16th centuries and features books in French, Spanish,
Norwegian, Portuguese and Dutch.
The app allows book lovers to navigate through the digital
library by entering keyword and title searches, create lists of
their favourite reads and exchange titles with friends via email
for a subscription fee of £1.99 (or $2.99 for U.S. and global
users) per month.
However, the sheer volume of digitised literature means the
books will not be downloaded directly onto the iPad.
Instead, individual titles can be selected by subscribers
from an internet "cloud" of books and placed on their
bookshelves for offline reading, Tillett said.
Internet search engine company Google plans to digitize a
quarter of a million books from the British Library's
collections covering a period from the French Revolution to the
end of slavery as part of an ambitious books project.
