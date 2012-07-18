Adult fiction ebooks outsold hardcovers in 2011-survey

| NEW YORK, July 18
NEW YORK, July 18 Electronic books more than
doubled in popularity in 2011, with ebooks outselling hardcover
books in adult fiction for the first time, according to a survey
released on Wednesday.
Net sales of e-books jumped to 15 percent of the market in
2011 from 6 percent in 2010, according to a report by the
Association of American Publishers and the Book Industry Study
Group. The groups compiled data provided by nearly 2,000
publishers.
Total overall U.S. book market sales declined 2.5 percent to
$27.2 billion in 2011 from $27.9 billion in 2010, the report
said.
While ebooks increased in strength, bringing in more than $2
billion in 2011, the majority of publishers' revenue still came
from print books, with $11.1 billion in 2011.
"We're delighted to see it (the report) affirm that the
industry has remained steady, and has even grown in some areas,
in what continues to be a challenging economic time and through
such significant transformation," said Len Vlahos, executive
director of the Book Industry Study Group, in an email.
The publishing industry has been more upbeat recently about
the growth of ebooks, but the industry has been fearful over the
impact of Borders, once the second largest U.S. book retailer,
liquidating its 40-year-old business in September, as well as
the U.S. Justice Department suing Apple Inc and major
book publishers in April over fixing ebook prices.
Ebooks have been growing in popularity for the past several
years, even after major publishers were initially slow to
embrace digital formats.
According to the report, in the adult fiction category,
e-books accounted for 30 percent of total net publisher sales
compared to a 13 percent share the year before.
Adult fiction ebooks beat hardcovers for the first time,
however the combined print formats including hardcover, trade
paperback and mass market paperback still had more revenue than
ebooks.
"Ebooks have demonstrated unprecedented acceptance among
readers but the various print formats remain dynamic as well,
showing that consumers want options," Vlahos said.
Blockbusters such as "The Hunger Games" helped the
Children's Young Adult category increase 12 percent to a total
of $2.8 billion, while religious books rebounded after a decline
in 2009.
And, as traditional major publishers such as the
privately-held Macmillan Group fret over the strength of online
retailer and publisher Amazon Inc, the report found that
brick-and-mortar retail was still the biggest sales channel for
publishers, representing 31.5 percent of total net dollars.
However that was down 12.6 percent from 2010.
As a comparison, online retailers represented 13 percent of
total net dollars, but grew 35 percent from the year before.