Harper Lee's new novel big as 'Harry Potter' in Amazon pre-orders

NEW YORK, July 9 "Go Set a Watchman," the
much-anticipated second novel by "To Kill a Mockingbird" author
Harper Lee, is the most pre-ordered print title on Amazon.com
since the last book in the "Harry Potter" series, Amazon said on
Thursday.
The online retailer said the novel, to be published on July
14, 55 years after Lee's classic "To Kill a Mockingbird," was
already the No. 1 best-selling book on the website.
It is the most pre-ordered book on Amazon.com since
J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" in 2007 -
the seventh and final novel about the British teenage boy
wizard.
Amazon did not provide figures for either book but publisher
Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins, said it had ordered an
initial U.S. print run of 2 million for "Go Set a Watchman."
Harper astonished the literary world in February when it
announced it would publish a book that only a few people knew
existed.
Harper said at the time that the manuscript came to light
recently after Lee's lawyer discovered it in a safety deposit
box with the original manuscript of "To Kill a Mockingbird."
It was written in the 1950s before Lee, now 89 and in an
assisted-living facility in her home state of Alabama, penned
her 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece. She then largely
retired from public life.
"Watchman" features lawyer Atticus Finch 20 years after the
events depicted in "Mockingbird" as his adult daughter Scout
returns to visit him in the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama.
"To Kill a Mockingbird," about racism and injustice in the
American South, became an instant best-seller and has sold an
estimated 40 million copies worldwide. It was also made into an
Oscar-winning film starring Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch.
Lee's home town of Monroeville, Alabama, is marking
Tuesday's publication by recreating a 1950s feel and organizing
walking tours of the town that inspired the two novels. U.S.
bookstores are holding readings and some are opening at
midnight.
Lee, who suffered a stroke in 2007 and is reported to have
difficulty seeing and hearing, is not expected to appear to
promote the book.
The Wall Street Journal, which like HarperCollins is owned
by News Corp, will publish an advance first chapter of
"Watchman" on Friday, along with Britain's Guardian newspaper.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)