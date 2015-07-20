Harper Lee's new 'Watchman' novel sells more than 1 mln in first week

NEW YORK, July 20 Harper Lee's unexpected new
novel "Go Set A Watchman" has become the fastest selling book in
the history of publisher HarperCollins, with more than 1.1
million copies sold in North America in the first week, the
company said on Monday.
The novel was released on July 14, 55 years after the
author's only other published work, "To Kill a Mockingbird," a
classic story of racial injustice in the American South.
"Watchman," written in the 1950s, was a first draft of
"Mockingbird" with many of the same characters. It made
headlines with its depiction of noble lawyer Atticus Finch as a
racist and bigot, a stark contrast to the idealistic, younger
Finch of "Mockingbird" who put his principles on the line to
defend a black man wrongly accused of raping a white woman.
HarperCollins, a unit of News Corp, said on Monday
it had ordered reprints several times and now has a North
American print run for 'Watchman' of more than 3.3 million. It
did not give sales figures or print runs for the rest of the
world.
"First week sales of 'Go Set a Watchman' have far exceeded
our expectations," Brian Murray, president and CEO of
HarperCollins Publishers said in a statement. "We are thrilled
to see readers responding to this historic new work from an
iconic author like Harper Lee."
Lee, now 89, withdrew from public life shortly after the
success of "Mockingbird" and the 1962 Oscar-winning film version
starring Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Susan Heavey)