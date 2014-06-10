U.S. appeals court rules against authors in book-scanning lawsuit

| NEW YORK, June 10
Universities and research
libraries that created a searchable online database for millions
of books did not violate copyright protections belonging to
authors whose works were scanned, a U.S. appeals court ruled on
Tuesday.
Rejecting an appeal by authors' groups, the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in New York said the HathiTrust Digital
Library, which began in 2008 and has scanned more than 10
million works, constituted a "fair use" of copyrighted works.
The library has 80 member institutions including Cornell
University, Indiana University, the University of California at
Berkeley, the University of Michigan and the University of
Wisconsin, all of which were named as defendants.
It allows users to search for page numbers where specific
text can be found, though they cannot see text from the books
themselves unless authorized by copyright holders.
Writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, Circuit Judge
Barrington Parker said the database did not simply reproduce the
books but offered a "transformative use" of them.
"By enabling fulltext search, the HDL adds to the original
something new with a different purpose and a different
character," Parker wrote.
The court also said the authors had to show how the library
harmed them economically, because the search function is not a
substitute for the books themselves.
A lawyer for the authors did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Joseph Petersen, a lawyer for HathiTrust, said in a
statement, "Our clients are grateful that the court recognized
the immense public value of the HathiTrust Digital Library and
the fact that the project entirely comports with copyright law."
The lawsuit was filed in 2011 as part of a longstanding
fight by authors against large-scale digitizing and archiving of
copyrighted books.
In November, Google Inc won the dismissal of a
long-running lawsuit by authors who challenged the search
company's Google Books project, which has scanned more than 20
million books. The authors have appealed that
decision to the 2nd Circuit.
Tuesday's decision also allows disabled users who cannot
read printed material to gain access to copies of the works in
alternative forms, including using software that converts the
text into spoken words.
"Never before has disability been irrelevant to the
opportunity to conduct library research," lawyer Daniel
Goldstein, who argued the case on behalf of the National
Federation for the Blind, said in an email. "Until now, the
number of library books available to the blind were minuscule."
The decision largely affirmed an October 2012 dismissal of
the case by the late U.S. District Judge Harold Baer.
The appeals court returned the case to district court to
determine a narrow issue over whether authors can challenge the
library's policy of offering replacement copies to member
libraries if their copies are destroyed and cannot be obtained
at a fair price.
Baer died last month at age 81. The case will be reassigned
to another judge.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Tom Brown)