Borders sells lease interest in 14 stores to Books-A-Million

Aug 24 Books-A-Million Inc BAMM.O agreed to
acquire lease interest in 14 of Borders Group Inc's BGPIQ.PK
stores for $934,209.
In a court filing, Borders, which is going out of business
after an unsuccessful attempt to sell itself out of bankruptcy,
noted that Books-A-Million will acquire real estate leases of
its large format stores and specialty stores.
In July, Books-A-Million said its bid to acquire 30 Borders
stores was unsuccessful as the two companies could not agree on
the terms of the deal. [ID:nL3E7IQ03F]
Borders, unable to overcome competition from larger rival
Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) and from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) as
they moved online, filed for bankruptcy and won court approval
in July to liquidate its 40-year-old business. [ID:nN1E76K1TW]
The case is In re Borders Group Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-10614.
