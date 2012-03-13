UPDATE 1-Books-A-Million names new CEO; quarterly profit rises

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
* Q4 EPS from cont ops. $0.48 vs $0.43 last yr
* Q4 rev up 11 pct to $166.9 mln
* Q4 same store sales fell 5.7 pct
* Shares up 7 pct after the bell
March 13 Books-A-Million Inc named Terrance Finley as its new chief executive replacing Clyde Anderson and the book retailer reported a higher fourth-quarter profit helped by higher sales of its books.
Finley, who is the company's chief operating officer, took over as CEO on Tuesday, the company said in a statement. Anderson will remain as the company's executive chairman.
The book retailer posted a net income from continuing operations of $7.6 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with $6.7 million, or 43 cents a share, last year.
Sales rose 11 percent to $166.9 million. Same-store sales fell 5.7 percent.
Shares of the Birmingham, Alabama-based company were trading up 7 percent at $3.36 after the bell. They had closed at $3.15 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.