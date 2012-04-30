UPDATE 1-Anderson family offers to take Books-A-Million private

* To offer $3.05 per share in cash
* Offer at 20 pct premium to Friday closing
* Offer values co at $48.8 million
April 30 Books-A-Million Inc said the
Anderson family, which includes Chairman Clyde Anderson, on
Saturday made a non-binding proposal to take the company
private.
The Anderson family, which already has a 53 percent stake in
the book retailer, is offering $3.05 per share in cash for
Books-A-Million -- a premium of 20 percent to Friday's closing,
the company said.
The offer values Books-A-Million at about $48.8 million.
Last month, the company replaced Clyde Anderson with
Terrance Finley as its new chief executive and reported a higher
fourth-quarter profit.
Anderson stated he anticipates the acquisition would be in
the form of a merger of Books-A-Million with a newly formed
acquisition vehicle that the Anderson family would control.
The chairman also stated in the letter that the transaction
would be financed through borrowings available under the
Books-A-Million's existing credit line, and is conditioned on
availability of sufficient funds under the credit line.
Anderson said he expects that the Board will establish a
special committee of independent directors to review the
proposal and the family will not move forward with the deal
unless the committee makes a favorable recommendation.
Shares of the Birmingham, Alabama-based company closed at
$2.55 on Friday on the Nasdaq.