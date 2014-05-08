Western apparel store Boot Barn eyes Q3 IPO: sources

May 8 Boot Barn's private equity owners are
preparing an initial public offering later this year for the
retailer and are in the process of interviewing banks, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Boot Barn, which carries items like Western style boots,
jeans, hats, belts and jewelry, is owned by private equity firm
Freeman Spogli & Co.
Boot Barn and Freeman Spogli did not immediatley respond to
requests for comment.
Founded in 1978 in Huntington Beach, California, Boot Barn
now has over 150 stores in 23 states, according to the company's
website. Its brands include Wrangler, Ariat, Justin, Carhartt,
Dan Post, Resistol and Montana Silversmith.
Freeman Spogli acquired Boot Barn in December 2011, when the
retailer had only 83 stores, from investment firm Marwit Capital
for an undisclosed amount.
Freeman Spogli has been aggressively looking to exit its
investments through the public markets in recent months. It is
in the process of preparing initial public offerings for
portfolio companies like restaurant chain El Pollo Loco and home
improvement retailer Floor and Decor, Reuters has previously
reported.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)