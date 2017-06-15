UPDATE 3-Booz Allen Hamilton says DOJ investigating its accounting practices

(Recasts, adds background)
By Lisa Lambert
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is
investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
, one of the largest consulting firms in the world,
charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the
company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down
12 percent after the bell.
The Justice Department informed a Booz Allen unit of the
investigation earlier this month, Booz Allen said in the brief
regulatory filing, adding that it was cooperating with the
government. The company declined to comment beyond the filing
and an identical statement it posted on its website.
Public affairs representatives at the Justice Department did
not respond to requests for comment, but the agency as a rule
does not make statements about ongoing investigations.
The firm said its audit processes had not identified any
material weaknesses or "significant erroneous cost charging." (bit.ly/2rB0v5C)
Headquartered in McLean, Virginia near the Central
Intelligence Agency and U.S. capital, Booz Allen generates
almost all its revenue from government work. According to its
latest annual report, the company receives nearly half of its
revenues, $2.7 billion, from defense contracts, and nearly a
quarter, $1.3 billion, from intelligence offices such as the
National Security Agency (NSA).
It also brings in about $1.6 billion from contracts with
Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs,
Treasury and Justice and other domestic departments.
Booz Allen gained attention for its NSA work. It employed
Edward Snowden, who exposed the agency's vast domestic and
international surveillance operations by leaking a trove of
secret files to news organizations in 2013. Then, for the second
time in three years, an employee working under an NSA contract
was charged last year with stealing classified information.
In October, the company hired former FBI Director Robert
Mueller to conduct an external review of its security practices.
But Mueller has since stepped away from that review after being
named in May as special counsel to oversee the Federal Bureau of
Investigation’s probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016
U.S. election.
Booz Allen has come under scrutiny in the past for its work
on a U.S. government program of surveilling the global
cooperative called the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial
Telecommunication, no-bid contracts it was given by Homeland
Security and the high price tag for data software it provided to
the National Institutes of Health.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Lisa Lambert and Dustin Volz; Writing by Lisa
Lambert; Editing by Diane Craft and Cynthia Osterman)