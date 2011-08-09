UPDATE 1-Booz Allen Hamilton Q1 beats Wall Street view

* Q1 adj EPS $0.41 vs est $0.39
Aug 9 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
reported better-than-expected quarterly results as its defense,
civil and intelligence businesses grew, and the government
consultancy firm kept its 2012 earnings outlook.
Booz Allen's adjusted first-quarter earnings of 41 cents a
share beat analysts' average estimate of 39 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2011, rose about 8
percent to $1.45 billion.
Booz Allen, founded in 1914 and listed on the New York Stock
Exchange in November last year, is majority-owned by the Carlyle
Group through Explorer Coinvest.
In July, Booz Allen, which provides management and
technology consulting services, said its computer systems came
under a hacking attack.
Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company, with a market
value of about $2.35 billion, closed at $15.03 Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)