Booz Allen Hamilton profit beats estimates; cuts FY forecast

* Q1 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.42
* Q1 rev $1.43 bln vs est $1.45 bln
* Sees FY adj EPS $1.60-$1.70 vs est $1.69
Aug 1 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as lower
expenses helped offset revenue shortfall, and the government
consultancy firm cut its full-year earnings forecast.
Booz Allen said it expects adjusted earnings of between
$1.60 and $1.70 per share, down from its earlier expectation of
between $1.71 and $1.81 per share.
Booz Allen, which provides management and technology
consulting in defense, intelligence and civil markets, last week
cut its revenue growth forecast for the first half, citing a
decrease in expenses that the company bills to customers.
First-quarter net income rose to $61.9 million, or 43 cents
per share, from $51.1 million, or 37 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents per share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 42 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell slightly to $1.43 billion, falling short of the
$1.45 billion analysts had expected.
General and administrative expenses fell almost 9 percent to
$193.4 million.
Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company closed at
$17.43 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.