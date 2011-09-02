Ex-employee sues Borders over mass layoffs

* Seeks class-action status for 300 workers
* Says Borders failed to give proper notice of layoffs
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Sept 2 A Borders Group Inc BGPIQ.PK
unit failed to give its workers proper notice of mass layoffs
when it announced plan to liquidate in July, a new lawsuit
alleges.
Jared Pinsker, who worked at Borders Inc's Ann Arbor,
Mich., headquarters until he was laid off in July, sued the
bookseller in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on Friday,
seeking to represent a class of about 300 Ann Arbor workers.
Pinsker says the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining
Notification (WARN) Act requires certain companies to give 60
days' notice before conducting mass layoffs of at least 33
percent of a given facility's workforce.
Pinsker and his colleagues received no notice when they
were let go between July 23 and August 23, the complaint
alleges.
The lawsuit is seeking damages equal to 60 days' unpaid
wages, pension contributions, healthcare and other benefits.
Pinsker is also requesting that recovery take the form of an
administrative expense claim, which under federal bankruptcy
rules would give it higher-priority status than other unsecured
claims.
A lawyer for Pinsker could not be reached Friday evening.
An attorney and a spokeswoman for Borders declined to comment.
The Borders parent filed for bankruptcy protection in
February after being unable to withstand the growing popularity
of online booksellers as well as e-readers such as Amazon.com
Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle and Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) Nook. It
announced in July it would go out of business and lay off its
roughly 11,000 employees.
Multiple attempts to salvage at least a part of the
business, including by selling assets to buyout firm Najafi Cos
and fellow book retailer Books-A-Million Inc BAMM.O, failed
after sides could not agree on terms.
The company is actively winding down its operations and is
trying to find buyers for its real estate leases and
intellectual property assets.
The bankruptcy case is In re Borders Group Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-10614.
The lawsuit is Pinsker et al v. Borders Inc, in the same court,
No. 11-ap-02586.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)