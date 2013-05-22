Borders gift card holders deserve nothing, judge rules

* About 17.7 million cards outstanding when chain closed
* Tens of millions of dollars of potential claims rejected
By Jonathan Stempel
May 22 Borders owes nothing to holders of
roughly $210.5 million of gift cards that had not been used by
the time the bookstore chain shut down, a Manhattan federal
judge ruled on Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter said it would be unfair to
other creditors of the former Borders Group Inc. to let gift
card holders pursue recoveries from the bankruptcy estate.
To do so, Carter explained, could upset a liquidation by
Borders' bankruptcy trustee that is already "substantially"
completed.
He also said card holders failed to prove they met all the
requirements for an exception, including that unsecured
creditors whose interests might be harmed had been notified
about the litigation and given a chance to object.
The decision upheld an August 2012 ruling against the card
holders by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan.
Borders had 642 stores when it filed for Chapter 11
protection from creditors in February 2011. It shut its doors
seven months later.
Clinton Krislov, a lawyer for the card holders, was not
immediately available on Wednesday to comment.
About 17.7 million gift cards were outstanding when Borders
ceased retail operations.
While the parties agreed that much of the unredeemed
balances would go unclaimed, the trustee estimated that $50
million might be needed to satisfy card holder claims if a class
action were certified.
The trustee has about $61 million left to distribute to all
claimants, including unsecured creditors. Carter said that to
allow card holders to share in distributions would amount to a
"significant alteration" of the current distribution plan.
Borders had been the second-largest U.S. bookstore chain,
trailing Barnes & Noble Inc.
The case is In re: BGI Inc, f/k/a Borders Group Inc., U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, Nos. 12-07714,
12-07715 and 13-00080.