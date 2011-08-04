Borders landlords wary of lease sale plan

* More than 20 landlords object

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Aug 4 Borders Group Inc's BGPIQ.PK plan to auction its leases as it liquidates its bookstores is meeting opposition from landlords, who say the plan does not protect their interests.

More than 20 landlords since Wednesday have filed objections in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. Most are demanding that proposed deadlines be extended to give them more time to evaluate bidders.

Borders, which is going out of business after an unsuccessful attempt to sell itself out of bankruptcy, last week proposed splitting its remaining leases into two groups and holding auctions for each, the first on Aug. 31 and the second on Sept. 13. In each case, deadlines for objecting to winning bids would come two days after the auction.

Landlords say that's not enough time for them to evaluate a potential buyer's ability to perform under the acquired lease.

Among the landlords lobbing objections is a group including Macerich Co (MAC.N), RREEF Management Co and Related Urban Management.

A Borders spokeswoman said the bookseller is "working to resolve all of these objections in good faith, as we have with all landlord-related issues in this case."

In July, landlords criticized tight objection deadlines for Borders' proposed asset sale to buyout firm Najafi Cos. That deal fell apart amid strong opposition from creditors, forcing Borders to proceed with closing sales at its 399 stores.

Borders is also proceeding with other parts of its wind-down, namely its proposed lease auction and a plan to auction its intellectual property. The IP sale would include trademarks, the Borders brand name and customer lists.

A hearing to set bidding procedures for both the lease auction and IP sale is scheduled for Wednesday.

Borders, which helped pioneer book superstores, filed for bankruptcy in February, unable to withstand rising competition from online booksellers and from sellers of e-readers such as Amazon.com Inc's(AMZN.O) Kindle and Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) Nook.

The case is In re Borders Group Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-10614. (Reporting by Nick Brown, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)