UPDATE 1-Next Jump to stop emailing Borders customers

* Agrees after Borders sought temporary restraining order
* Borders sued Next Jump, alleged bid to steal customers
* Borders in midst of trying to sell customer lists
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Marketing engine Next Jump Inc
agreed to stop emailing Borders Group Inc's BGPIQ.PK
customers while the parties hash out how to move forward in
trademark infringement litigation, a lawyer for Borders said
on Friday.
Next Jump, hired by Borders to operate one of its websites,
consented to a request from Borders at a hearing in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, and said it would remove references to
Borders' trademarks from its own website, OO.com, Borders
lawyer Jeff Gleit said.
Borders, a bankrupt bookseller in the midst of winding down
its operations, had sued Next Jump on Wednesday, saying it
contacted Borders' customers in an attempt to steal them.
A hearing on a possible injunction is slated for Sept. 6
but may be canceled if the parties can agree on terms in
advance, Gleit said.
The case comes at a critical moment for Borders, which is
trying to sell its trademarks, customer lists and other
intellectual property.
Any infringement could cause those assets to lose value if
customers are steered away from the site, the company said in
court papers.
Next Jump has denied the allegations, saying it had an
agreement with Borders and acted in good faith. "
"Borders has been a long-time client," Meghan Messenger,
Next Jump's executive vice president, said in an email. "They
went bankrupt. We had an agreement with Borders management to
move accounts to OO.com ... This is now being disrupted by new
management of Borders."
Messenger said facts have been "significantly distorted"
and that the company has retained counsel "to right the wrong
we're being accused of."
Borders tapped Next Jump to operate
Bordersrewardsperks.com, a site established to provide rewards
from third-party vendors to Borders' most loyal customers.
Next Jump allegedly emailed customers in hopes of directing
traffic to OO.com, telling customers "Borders' Rewards Perks is
now OO.com," the lawsuit said.
The nine-count complaint includes allegations of breach of
contract, trademark infringement and misappropriation of trade
secrets. It also seeks punitive damages.
Borders said on Thursday the lawsuit is geared toward
protecting its customers.
"We take the privacy of our customers very seriously and
will act to ensure that measures are taken to protect their
information," Borders said.
Borders filed for bankruptcy protection after being unable
to withstand the growing popularity of online booksellers as
well as e-readers such as Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle and
Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) Nook. The company began
liquidating in July after failing to find a buyer.
The bankruptcy case is In re Borders Group Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-10614.
The lawsuit is Borders Inc et al v. Next Jump Inc in the same
court, No. 11-ap-02567.
