MOVES-Bordier UK names two managers to its sales and marketing team

Jan 30 Asset management firm Bordier UK appointed Andrew Clotworthy as business development manager and Andrew Rowlands as marketing manager in its sales and marketing team.

Clotworthy joins the firm from Canaccord Genuity Group Inc , where he headed intermediary distribution.

Rowland previously worked at Brooks Macdonald, a privately owned investment manager.

Bordier UK is the British arm of the Bordier & Cie Group, a privately held bank in Switzerland. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
