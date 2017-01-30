MOVES-Bordier UK names two managers to its sales and marketing team

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 Asset management firm Bordier UK appointed Andrew Clotworthy as business development manager and Andrew Rowlands as marketing manager in its sales and marketing team.
Clotworthy joins the firm from Canaccord Genuity Group Inc , where he headed intermediary distribution.
Rowland previously worked at Brooks Macdonald, a privately owned investment manager.
Bordier UK is the British arm of the Bordier & Cie Group, a privately held bank in Switzerland. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei