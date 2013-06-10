Hedge funds build stakes in Severn Trent as bid hangs in balance

LONDON, June 10 Two U.S. hedge fund giants have
placed bold bets to profit from an attempted takeover of British
water company Severn Trent that now hangs in the balance
with a consortium threatening to walk away after three spurned
bids.
While the investors could be nursing losses from a steep
share price decline on Monday, they stand to gain if bid talks
resume as management comes under pressure from major Severn
Trent shareholders keen for a deal.
Elliott Capital Advisors and Davidson Kempner European
Partners LLP built stakes equivalent to 1.27 percent and 1.05
percent respectively in the water utility on June 7, according
to public disclosures on Monday.
These purchases place the two funds within Severn Trent's
top 15 investors.
LongRiver Partners - a consortium comprising a Kuwaiti
sovereign wealth fund, Britain's Universities Superannuation
Scheme and Borealis Infrastructure, part of Canadian pension
fund OMERS - offered 22 British pounds per share for the utility
on June 7.
Severn Trent rejected the proposal after the market close
that day, saying the offer failed to reflect the long-term value
and future potential of the company.
Speculation is mounting that the two sides could yet return
to the negotiating table as shareholders urge the board to
engage in talks before a 1600 GMT deadline on June 11, set by
British takeover rules.
The company's shares dropped nearly 6 percent to 19.46
pounds on Monday.
Elliot Capital Advisors declined to comment and Davidson did
not respond immediately to a request for comment.