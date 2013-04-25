BorgWarner posts strong profit, reaffirms full-year outlook

UPDATE 2-SMA Solar targets energy management as competition heats up
* 2016 net income at 29.6 mln euros, up from 14.3 mln (Adds quotes, details on new strategy)
DETROIT, April 25 BorgWarner Inc, which makes automotive turbochargers and emissions systems, on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and reaffirmed its full-year financial outlook.
Net earnings in the first quarter attributable to the auto parts supplier declined to $142 million, or $1.22 a share, compared with $163 million, or $1.28 a share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner earned $1.30 a share, 6 cents better than what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
Sales fell 3 percent from last year to $1.85 billion due to sharp production declines in Europe, where the company gets almost half its sales. Analysts had expected $1.83 billion.
BorgWarner said its outlook for the year is unchanged. It still expects sales to grow 2 percent to 6 percent, while net earnings per share excluding one-time items should be in the range of $5.15 to $5.45. Analysts have been expecting full-year sales of $7.46 billion and earnings of $5.29 a share.
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million